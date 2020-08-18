WATCH: Nurse on way to work helps homeless woman give birth

MANILA (UPDATE)- A nurse waiting for her shuttle ride helped a barangay rescue team in delivering the baby of a homeless woman along Osmeña Avenue in Bgy. Bangkal, Makati City on Tuesday.

According to barangay rescue committee head Christian Jacinto, they responded to a call of concerned citizen that a street dweller was about to give birth. When they were on the scene, the nurse, who only identified herself as Loraine, offered to help.

Using the medical equipment of the barangay rescue team, Loraine cut the umbilical cord of the 31-year-old mother and her baby before they were helped to an ambulance to be sent to a hospital.

(📹: Bangkal FERDS Makati) pic.twitter.com/n2Ca8PaG1x — Anjo Bagaoisan (ᜀᜈ᜔ᜇᜒᜌᜓ ᜊᜄᜏᜒᜐᜈ᜔) (@anjo_bagaoisan) August 18, 2020

"Kalmang-kalma siya, kasi naka-bag pa, naka-relax na para bang hindi siya natataranta, eh kung makikita mo nga, may mga taong natataranta sa paligid noon," said Jacinto.

Shortly after, the nurse said she had to leave for work and bid farewell.

Jacinto praised Loraine for her commitment to taking care of others.

"Hindi po nagkamali yung profession na pinili niyo po. Hindi siya namili o nagdalawang isip, (selfless) love yung ginawa niya sa pagtulong," he said.

Jacinto, who's a medical technician, called on the public not to discriminate against health workers for working in hospitals with COVID-19 patients.

Recently, the Philippine Red Cross helped a nurse who was evicted from residence in Makati City after being infected with the coronavirus.--Report from Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News