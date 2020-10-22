Bridges in Isabela now passable after Pepito floods: governor

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - Severe tropical storm Pepito caused minimal damage in Isabela, its governor Rodito Albano said Thursday.

"Wala namang damage kasi mahina 'yung bagyo. Kinabahan lang kami dun sa pagpapawala ng dam. Nung nagpawala naman ng dam wala naman epekto sa Cagayan River. Naapektuhan lang mga overflow bridge na medyo hindi passable," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(There's not much damage because the storm was weak. We were just nervous about the dam releasing water. When it did, it had not effect on Cagayan River, only overflow bridges which became unpassable.)

"Yung sa southern Isabela may damage sa crops konti, medyo dumapa ang late harvest kaya lang very minimal po 'yan."

(In southern Isabela, there were some damage to late harvest crops but it was very minimal.)

The bridges are now passable after the Magat Dam opened 1 to 2 gates Wednesday afternoon to release water, Albano said.