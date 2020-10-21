Rainy weekend ahead as Pepito exits, new LPA enters: PAGASA

MANILA - The state weather bureau on Thursday warned the public to brace for a rainy weekend despite severe tropical storm Pepito's looming exit as a low pressure area east of Mindanao may enter the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday.

Severe tropical storm Pepito is forecast to leave the PAR between Thursday morning and afternoon after lashing parts of Luzon, PAGASA said in its latest weather bulletin.

The country's 16th storm this year was last estimated 380 kilometers west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan, moving wets northwest at 10 kph while packing maximum winds of 100 kph and gusts of up to 125 kph, PAGASA added.

All storm signals have been lifted but the storm will bring rains over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos provinces, Cordilleras, Zambales Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, and Western Visayas, according to PAGASA weather forecaster Shelley Ignacio.

Meantime, the LPA spotted 1,660km east of Mindanao may enter PAR and develop into tropical depression Quinta over the weekend, Ignacio said.

"Inaasahan nating makaapekto po ito by weekend," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We expect it to affect the country's weather by weekend.)

A tropical depression estimated 1870 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon remains unlikely to enter PAR, PAGASA said.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for updates.