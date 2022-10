Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — A fisherfolk group on Thursday reiterated its call to end reclamation activities in Manila Bay, which poses environmental hazard in the capital region and neighboring provinces.

According to Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas, these reclamation projects will affect the life and livelihood of fishermen in Cavite.

"Kami po mula sa Pamalakaya sa Cavite ay mariin pong tinututulan 'yung reclamation project na nakaangkla sa aming [coastal barangays] sa bahagi ng Manila Bay dahil ho ito ay nakakaapekto dun sa buhay at kabuhayan ng ating mga mangingisda," Pamalakaya-Cavite project coordinator Aries Soledad told ANC.

The group also warned such projects would cause massive flooding in the province.

The call was made after Sen. Cynthia Villar's tirade against the Department of Environment and Natural Resources for issuing environmental compliance certificates to 21 reclamation projects.

The reclamation projects will cause 6 to 8 meters of floods in southern part of Metro Manila, Villar said.

The senator noted the projects were approved without proper consultation with stakeholders.