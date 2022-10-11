SIM registration won't stop scams, say computer experts

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The passage of the SIM Card Registration Law may not be effective in stopping text scams and other forms of cybercrime in the Philippines, a group of computer professionals said Tuesday.

“This law is not going to stop the proliferation of text scams, in fact it might even lead to more heinous crimes,” said Kim Cantillas, secretary-general of the Computer Professionals Union.

The expert cited the case of Indonesia, which saw a rise in identity theft cases after they mandated the registration of SIM cards.

“In Indonesia they are requiring the national ID to be used for SIM registration. So because of that, there have been cases where, because the telecommunications companies have some sort of partnership with banks and loan sharks, the data that these loan sharks get from SIM registration and other data that they have was used to exploit people.”

“So they deposited large sums of money in bank accounts of their targeted individuals and extorted them for money. They forced these people to pay these really high interest rates and eventually of course these would put these people into more debt,” Cantillas explained.

The group noted that something similar may happen to the Philippines, especially since millions of Filipinos remain jobless, and even those who do sometimes do not get paid enough.

“Aside from this type of incidences, the political climate is also dangerous here in the Philippines especially for the opposition and activists and critics of the government,” Cantillas added.

“In Indonesia, the government can deactivate SIM cards on demand because they also surveil activists. So of course that would create other issues concerning our freedom of expression and our rights to dissent.”

They also noted that the Philippine government has no proven track record in keeping people’s data secure.

“Actually even in terms of, ensuring that the Data Privacy Act is being implemented properly, we don’t see them doing that or being concerned with that.”

The group stressed that anonymity and privacy are important so Filipinos can secure themselves.

“A lot of our activities are now online, and we have so much information on the internet. Having anonymity gives us the opportunity to secure our accounts, we can have a different email or a different sim card for our work activities, we can have a separate number or a separate email for our personal activities, and a separate one for our banks accounts and our social media, etc.”

“So this is a way to ensure that, or at least minimize the risk that we are exposing ourselves to,” Cantillas said.

Cantillas acknowledged that text scams are proliferating because senders can easily hide their identities.

The expert stressed, however, that this problem can be solved without stepping on Filipinos' rights.

“There should be actions to address these proliferation of trolls and these text scams pero hindi siya dapat i-sacrifice yung ating mga karapatan para dito (these actions must not sacrifice the rights of other Filipinos).”

--ANC, 11 October 2022