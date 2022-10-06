PH Unemployment, underemployment rates rise in August

Pedestrians walk at a crossing in Makati City on July 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Around 2.68 million Filipinos were jobless in August as the unemployment rate climbed to 5.3 percent from 5.2 percent in July, according to government data released on Thursday.

The Philippine Statistics Authority said August's jobless rate translates to 79,000 more unemployed compared to July. But this number was also lower by 1.2 million if compared to August 2021's 8.1 percent rate, based on the PSA's most recent Labor Force Survey.

The underemployment rate, or the total number of workers who are looking for more jobs or working hours, also climbed to 14.7 percent, which is equivalent to 7.03 million.

This was higher than the 6.54 million underemployed in July 2022, with underemployment rate at 13.8 percent.

The PSA noted that unemployment and underemployment rates climbed despite more Filipinos getting jobs in August, as more Filipinos joined the job market.

There were 47.87 million Filipino workers who had jobs in August compared to 47.39 million in July 2022, data showed.

