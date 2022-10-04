MANILA - The Computer Professionals Union held a protest Tuesday against mandatory SIM registration saying that it may lead to even more cybercrimes.

Kim Cantillas, Secretary General of the Computer Professionals Union, told other protesters gathered at the Mendiola bridge in Manila that fighting scams like phishing, smishing, and vishing, don’t even require SIM registration.

She said SIM registration was not needed to fight SMS scams, and the measure may backfire.

"Napatunayan nga sa ibang bansa na nag implement ng SIM card registration na hindi ito epektibo sa pagpigil sa krimen. Bagkus ay dumami pa nga ang krimen dahil sa SIM registration.

(it was proven in other countries that implemented SIM card registration that it wasn’t effective against crimes. Instead, SIM card registration led to even more crimes.)

Cantillas mentioned SIM card theft, illegal trade in SIM cards on the black market, and identity theft as among these crimes.

In place of SIM registration, Cantillas’ group called for strengthening the Data Privacy Act.

She noted that many contact-tracing forms and apps used amid the pandemic asked for information that wasn’t really necessary for the services they provided.

Online rights advocacy group democracy.net.ph earlier also said it opposes mandatory SIM registration over its possible effects on privacy.

The SIM Registration Act is expected to be signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr after both chambers of Congress passed the measure.

