Parents urged: Vaccinate your kids vs measles

MANILA - A pediatrician on Thursday urged parents to schedule their children for vaccination against measles as the health department warned that another outbreak may occur next year.

Parents are scared to take their children to hospitals and health centers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Dr. Cynthia Cuayo-Huico, pediatrician and fellow at the Philippine Pediatric Society.

"Takot na takot kami dahil tayo ay baka magkaroon na naman ng epidemic ng measles," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We are really scared because we might have another measles epidemic.)

"Sabi nga namin, bukas na po 'yung tindahan namin. Scheduled lang po kasi dahil ayaw natin magkahalo-halo ang mga bata."

(Our clinics are open. Just schedule your children because we don't want them to mingle with each other.)

Cuayo-Huico warned of severe complications such as severe pneumonia and encephalitis should children fail to be immunized against the disease.

Two doses of vaccine as the child reaches a year old are recommended, while repeat doses are urged once they turn 4 and 12 years old, Cuayo-Huico said.

Measles, caused by a virus that infects the respiratory tract, can be passed through direct contact and through the air. Its complications include severe diarrhea, pneumonia, blindness, and even death, according to the health department.