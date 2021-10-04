Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Vice presidential aspirant Lito Atienza was hoping Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso and Senator Manny Pacquiao would “work together” in the 2022 elections, he said in an interview Monday.

Atienza, who surprised many when he filed his certificate of candidacy as Pacquiao’s running-mate, made the revelation when asked if he had a message for Domagoso.

“Isko is my protege also. He started his politics with me in 1998. And I’m happy with his development. But I was hoping I could make them work together with Manny Pacquiao. Dalawang protégé ko yan (Those are my 2 proteges),” he said.

“So, eh hindi naman ako nag-succeed because both of them want to be president. And, I told Moreno, and we had a good talk, if hindi ko maayos, pag sabay kayong tumakbo (if I can’t fix things, if you both run), I have to support Manny Pacquiao because to me, he’s more senior than you are. And he has done much, much more for the country, and he can do more. Your time could be a later time,” he added.

“Moreno will also make a good president, in due time,” Atienza said. “But at this point in time, I see Manny Pacquiao sana siya ang mabigyan ng pagkakataon ng lahat ng mga aspirante ngayon (I hope all aspirants will give him a chance now) so that we unite in the opposition and win this election.”

Atienza has had a close relationship with Pacquiao since he was Manila mayor.

L&M Gym, where Pacquiao used to train as a fledgling fighter, is in Sampaloc district in Manila beside University of Santo Tomas.

Atienza, who considered Pacquiao "an adopted son of Manila," would put together a motorcade every time Pacquiao returned from a fight in the United States.

---ANC, 4 October 2021