MANILA (UPDATE)—Deputy Speaker and Buhay party-list Rep. Lito Atienza filed his certificate of candidacy for vice president in the May 9, 2022 elections on Friday.

Tapped as the running mate of Sen. Manny Pacquiao who is gunning for the presidency, Atienza is the first vice presidential aspirant to formalize his bid for the country's second highest position.

"Pinili ko po si Congressman Atienza dahil unang-una po 'yung pagseserbisyo niya sa taongbayan matagal na po, ilang taon na po, more than 50 years ang kaniyang pagseserbisyo, panglilingkod sa bayan," Pacquiao said.

(I chose Congressman Atienza because of his extensive public service, which has reached 50 years.)

"Nakita ko 'yung sinseridad niya at inspirasyon niya at hangarin na makatulong sa ating bansa, hindi lamang kung paano niya binago ang lungsod ng Maynila," he added.

(I saw his sincerity, inspiration and desire to help the country, not only on how he changed Manila.)

Both candidates are running under Probinsya Muna Development Initiative (PROMDI) party amid the squabble within PDP-Laban, of which Pacquiao leads 1 of 2 factions.

Atienza has had a close relationship with Pacquiao since he was Manila mayor and Pacquiao had yet to achieve global fame.

L&M Gym, where Pacquiao used to train as a fledgling fighter, is in Sampaloc district in Manila beside University of Santo Tomas.

Atienza, who had considered Pacquiao "an adopted son of Manila," would put together a motorcade every time Pacquiao returned from a fight in the United States.

When Pacquiao started dabbling in public service, Atienza, also a former environment secretary, became his political adviser.

Atienza submitted his COC at Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Pasay City, where the poll body had leased a tent to ensure physical distancing rules are followed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte, Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, and Dr. Willie Ong are among those who have declared their bids for the vice presidency.