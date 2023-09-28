Home > News Lawmaker guarantees reallocation of OVP, DepEd confidential funds ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 28 2023 12:48 PM | Updated as of Sep 28 2023 01:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC MANILA — A House lawmaker on Thursday guaranteed the reallocation of proposed confidential funds for civilian agencies, including Vice President Sara Duterte's office and the Department of Education she leads. House leaders have promised to re-channel the confidential funds to agencies tasked with securing the West Philippine Sea during the bicameral conference hearings. "One hundred percent there is a reallocation," Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel told ANC. More confidential, intel funds for Coast Guard, 3 other agencies sought While Pimentel admitted that "nothing is final" when they approved the proposed P5.768-trillion budget for 2024, he emphasized that they wanted a budget that is "acceptable" and that "the people have already spoken." Pimentel noted that Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri also committed to look into the civilian agencies' proposed confidential funds. "We will also reallocate funds that we feel are not necessary for the use of certain agencies and allocate them to our intelligence community, as well as our Coast Guard and AFP," Zubiri said. The eleventh-hour commitment by congressional leaders to realign the confidential and intelligence funds of civilian offices has yet to be written into the budget bill because no amendments were proposed during the period of amendments. Instead, the plenary session created a small committee tasked to process numerous amendments to the annual spending plan. The output of that committee is expected to be reflected in the final copy of the bill that will be submitted to the Senate for action. House approves 2024 budget; CIF realignment up to small committee Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, ANC, ANC Exclusives, ANC top, ANC Headstart Read More: confidential funds Sara Duterte house of representatives