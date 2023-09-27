More confidential, intel funds for Coast Guard, 3 other agencies sought

Philippine Coast Guard handout

China's installation of a floating barrier in Bajo de Masinloc has galvanized leaders of political parties in the House of Representatives to seek the reallocation of confidential and intelligence funds to the Philippine Coast Guard and 3 other agencies.

In a joint statement, heads of political parties in the House of Representatives said they "view with serious concern the installation of a floating barrier by the China Coast Guard (CCG) in the Southeast of Bajo de Masinloc (BDM) Shoal."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"This action not only impedes the rights and livelihoods of our Filipino fishermen but also disrupts the prevailing atmosphere of regional peace and collaboration."

As a result, the leaders want to reallocate confidential funds to the PCG, the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA), National Security Council (NSC), and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

"Recognizing the rising security threats in the West Philippine Sea and the need to secure top officials, these agencies are better positioned to counteract security threats, protect our territorial waters, and secure the rights and access of Filipino fishermen to traditional fishing grounds," it said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"This decision also underscores the need to ensure that resource allocation aligns with national priorities and the urgent needs of the citizenry, reflecting our commitment to a budget that is balanced, equitable, and serves the true needs and aspirations of the Filipino people."

The joint statement was signed by Rizal Rep. Michael John Duavit of the Nationalist Peoples Coalition, Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel of the PDP Laban, Agusan del Norte 1st District Rep. Jose Joboy Aquino of Lakas CMD, Romblon Rep. Eleandro jesus Madrona of Nacionalista Party, Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte of the National Unity Party and BHW Party List Rep. Angelica Natasha Co of the Party List Coalition.

The statement however did not say where they would like to source the funds.

Progressive bloc representatives have sought the realignment of surveillance funds to other projects with a direct impact to the public.

The House may alter the budget submitted by the executive but it cannot add to the existing budget of 5.768 Trillion. This means fund adjustments will have to be sourced internally.

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, within which is the smaller West Philippine Sea, and has ignored a 2016 international court ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.



Jay Tarriela, spokesperson of the PCG on the West Philippine Sea, earlier said the PCG's intelligence fund has been limited to only P10 million since 2009.

Tarriela also highlighted the need to modernize the Coast Guard to beef up the country's defenses in the face of Chinese aggression.

"It is important, all the lawmakers... have already understood the importance of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to be modernized, for the Philippine Coast Guard to be able to have much more bigger ships," he said. With a report by RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News