Splitting Maguindanao may be good for 'democratic competition' – expert

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Splitting Maguindanao may be good for ‘democratic competition’ in the region, an expert said, ahead of a plebiscite that will decide on whether or not the province will be divided into two on Saturday.

Speaking with TeleRadyo, Atty. Benny Bacani of the Institute for Autonomy and Governance said dividing the province into Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur will create more elective posts in the area.

If the split pushes through, incumbent Governor Mariam Mangudadatu will lead Maguindanao del Sur. Vice Governor Ainee Sinsuat, meanwhile, will be made governor of Maguindanao del Norte.

“Yung mga miyembro ng (The members of the) provincial board niyan, specially for doon sa probinsya ng Maguindanao del Norte, that will be appointed ng president subject to the recommendation of the provincial governor and the members of Congress,” he said.

“Dadami yung mga, sabihin nating mga (There will be more) elective positions, so that opens also more opportunities for more political players come 2025. So sabihin na natin na, politically, eh mas magkakaroon ng mas maraming opportunity kasi there will be more elective positions na, kasi dalawa na ung probinsya mo eh kaysa yung isa, which, in a way is good for democratic competition,” he explained.

“Alam naman natin, na ang source of conflict din talaga dito are political. So in a sense that will also help, sabihin nating manage yung political conflicts especially during elections.”

A local official has previously said that splitting Maguindanao into two provinces will help improve the delivery of service to their constituents.

Provincial administrator Atty. Cyrus Torreña also said splitting Maguindanao into 2 provinces would help governors bring in more investments and change the area's reputation.

--TeleRadyo, 13 September 2022