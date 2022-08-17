The campaign for the plebiscite to split Maguindanao province into two started Tuesday, Aug. 16, and will end on Sept. 15.

Residents of 508 villages all over the province will cast their vote on whether or not they are in favor of the division on Sept. 17.

If the majority vote for "yes," the province will be divided into two, namely: Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte.

Carrying and transporting firearms and other deadly weapons will be prohibited during the plebiscite period.

The Commission on Elections gun ban has also started.

The Police Regional Office Bangsamoro began to put security measures in place ahead of the plebiscite.

"Intensive Security Operation will be carried out during the plebiscite to ensure the peace and order of this activity against threat groups, suppression operations, and aim intent eradication," PRO-BARMM said in a statement.

The issuance of the resolution was in accordance with Republic Act 11550 signed by former President Rodrigo Duterte in May 2021.

Under the law, the new provinces will be composed of the following towns:

Maguindanao del Norte

Barira, Buldon, Datu Blah Sinsuat, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Kabuntalan, Matanog, Northern Kabuntalan, Parang, North Upi, Sultan Kudarat, Sultan Mastura, and Talitay

Maguindanao del Sur

Ampatuan, Buluan, Datu Abdulla Sangki, Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Datu Hoffer Ampatuan, Datu Montawal, Datu Paglas, Datu Piang, Datu Salibo, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Datu Unsay, Gen. Salipada K. Pendatun, Guindulungan, Mamasapano, Mangudadatu, Pagalungan, Paglat, Pandag, Rajah Buayan, Sharif Aguak, Sharif Saydona Mustafa, Sultan sa Barongis, Talayan, and South Upi

According to the law, Dati Odin Sinsuat will be the capital and seat of government of Maguindanao del Norte, while Buluan will be for Maguindanao del Sur.

The transfer of Maguindanao del Sur's capital to Buluan from Sharif Aguak is among the contentious issues when the measure was under deliberation at the Senate.

Each province will also have its own legislative district, with Cotabato City falling under that of Maguindanao del Norte.

— report from Chrislen Bulosan

