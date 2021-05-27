Duterte approves splitting Maguindanao into 2 provinces— spokesman

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the division of Maguindanao into 2 provinces, Malacañang said on Thursday.
Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque replied in the affirmative when asked if the President has signed the law that splits Maguindanao.
The Palace has yet to release a copy of the measure.
The Senate version of the law creates Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur in place of the current southern province.
Maguindanao's land size has posed challenges in delivering basic services to its about 1.7 million residents, the sponsor of the bill splitting the province, Sen. Francis Tolentino, earlier said.
The creation of the 2 new Maguindanao provinces would make government services more accessible, he said.
Duterte, the first president from Mindanao, has promised to bring progress to the countryside.
The Senate passed the measure in March, while the House of Representatives passed it in June 2020.
