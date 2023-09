'Wala namang namatay': Why gun-toting ex-cop didn't get lifetime driving ban

Watch more on iWantTFC

Courtesy of TeleRadyo Serbisyo

Wilfredo Gonzales, the dismissed cop who was caught in a viral video cocking and pointing a gun at a cyclist, was not meted a lifetime driving ban because no one was killed in the incident, the Land Transportation Office said Friday.

The LTO earlier said it revoked Gonzales's driver's license and banned him from driving a motor vehicle for two years.

"We have to revoke kasi live pa 'yung lisensya ni Mr. Gonzales hanggang 2024 so we revoked that license and disqualified him from applying for a new license for the next 2 years," LTO chief Vigor Mendoza II said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

"[Bakit hindi lifetime ban?] Ang nasa batas in case of death or injury, we can revoke the license up to 4 years lang pala. We have to temper it down, hindi naman 4 years kasi wala namang namatay o nasugatan. That is why it is only 2 years.

Gonzales, who was a policeman for two decades before his retirement in 2016, was dismissed by the Office of the Ombudsman in 2017 due to grave misconduct after he whipped out a gun during a separate altercation.

He was recently dismissed as an employee of the Supreme Court after the incident.