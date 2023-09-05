Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Wilfredo Gonzales, the driver in a viral road rage incident, said Tuesday that he whipped out a gun during his argument with a biker for self-defense and that he was a victim, too.

"Biktima rin ako rito e. Nawalan ako ng trabaho. Na-ano ako sa social media, mga anak ko, pamilya ko, na kung hindi naman sinuntok yung kotse ko, siguro yung bangga lang ho sa bumper ko, pagpapasensyahan ko na," said Gonzales, a former policeman who recently lost his job in the Supreme Court.

(I am also a victim here. I lost my job. I was criticized on social media. My children, my family were also criticized. If my car was not slapped and it was only accidentally in the bumper, I would have forgiven him.)

Gonzales, 61, told a Senate hearing that cyclist Allan Bandiola slapped his sedan with a heavy glove, denting the car's left side during the August 8 incident. Gonzales also accused the biker of cursing at him and taunting him, “Humabol ka kung kaya mo (chase me if you can).”

Bandiola denied the allegations.

He said he only tapped the vehicle to avoid falling into bystanders when it drove into the bike lane.

The biker said he tried to avoid the vehicle but Gonzales again drove into the lane and made a sudden stop, causing Bandiola to graze the vehicle with his handlebar.

"Kung may pumalo po sa kotse ni Ginoong Gonzales, malamang hindi po ako yun. Siguro ako lang ang nakita nya kaya ako ang nakumpronta," he said.

(If someone hit Mr. Gonzales' car, it was not me. Perhaps I was the only one he saw.)

But Gonzales said he only entered the bike lane because he was asking the biker to stop.

"Ang sa ‘kin po bilang dating awtoridad, gusto ko lang i-implement yung citizen’s arrest natin dahil sinuntok po yung kotse ko at minura ako sa harapan ko po," he said. "Wala po akong pulis na makita e. Kung may pulis akong nakita, tatawagin ko po papahuli ko s’ya."

(As a former person in authority, I only wanted to implement the citizen's arrest because he punched my car and cursed at me. I did not see any policeman.)

"Humihingi po ako ng kapatawaran sa inyong lahat na hindi po ako

nakapagpigil na mabatukan siya kasi nga ho ang haba nung habulan namin. Masakit po sa loob ko yung suntukin yung kotse ko at i-dirty finger ako sa mukha," he continued.

(I apologize because I could not stop myself from hitting him after our chase. I was hurt that he punched my car and flashed the dirty finger in my face.)

Asked how he responded, the biker said, "Normal reaction lang po yun sa atin pag binatukan tayo… kahit sinong tao po, susugurin ko sana sya."

Gonzales said he took out his gun at this point.

"Ang intensyon ko po nun, bumunot ako at nagkasa ng baril dahil pasugod po sya sa akin… Dinepensa ko lang po yung sarili ko. At 45 degrees lang po [ang baril]… ‘pag gusto lang natin i-disable yung tao," he said.

(My only intent was to defend my self. I only held the gun at a 45-degree angle, you do that when you only want to disable someone.)

But Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa asserted, "Kahit di mo tinutok, gun-toting pa rin. Pulis ka di ba? Once na may hawak kang baril, tinutok mo o hindi sa harapan ng tao, gun-toting yun."

(Even if you did not point it, that's still gun-toting. You are a former policeman. Once you hold a gun, whether or not you point that at someone, that's considered gun-toting)

Gonzales replied, "Yes, your honor. Humihingi po ako ng tawad sa parteng yun po, pambabatok ko at pagbunot ko at pagkasa ko [ng baril].

"Humihingi po ako ng tawad sa lahat... Kasalanan ko po yun, nabigla po ako. Ang isip ko po nun, idepensa yung sarili ko dahil hindi naman ako ganoon kalakas. Galing na ako sa spine operation," he said.

(I apologize for hitting Bandiola and taking out my gun. I apologize to everyone. That was my fault because I was surprised. I was only thinking of defending myself because I am not strong. I have undergone a spine operation.)

