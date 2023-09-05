Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Commission on Higher Education (CHED) chairman Prospero de Vera on Tuesday said a screening test for free tuition could be disastrous for ensuring wider access to college education.

De Vera issued the warning after Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno suggested a national test — on top of schools' admissions exams — to determine which students qualify for free tuition and other benefits.

Diokno, budget secretary when the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act was passed in 2017, has raised concerns over the sustainability of the free college tuition program.

"If the admissions test they're talking about is like UPCAT (University of the Philippines College Admission Test), it's going to be disastrous," De Vera told ANC's "Headstart."

More than 100,000 students applied to take the UPCAT — known as one of the toughest entrance tests in the Philippines — in June.

De Vera said that those who pass the UPCAT come from "relatively richer families from urban areas who have the money" to enroll in review classes, making them "more prepared" to pass the test.

He said that a screening test could leave many out of the free tuition program.

"Shouldn't we emphasize equity in higher education?" he said.

'Not special treatment, just a chance'

Under the law, all Filipino students enrolled in state and local universities and colleges "shall be exempt from paying tuition and other school fees for units enrolled" as long as they pass the entrance exams and meet retention requirements.

De Vera said the government must make sure that it gives "those coming from poor families, those that are coming from public schools, the children of indigenous communities, the children of rebel returnees" access to higher education.

The CHED chairman said he believes that education is a "great equalizer" that gives those on the margins hope and opportunity.

"They're not asking for special treatment, they're asking for a chance. And once you give them a chance — I assure you — most of them will use the chance to better their lives," he said.

— ANC, September 5, 2023