Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — A lawmaker on Thursday clapped back at Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno's sentiments on free college tuition, saying a move to scrap the law mandating this would "violate the Constitution."

Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez told ANC that the studies of over 2 million Filipino students benefiting from free college tuition would be affected should Republic Act 10931, or the "Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act," be repealed.

These include more than 1.6 million students studying in state universities and colleges, as well as some 450,000 others attending public higher education institutions administered by local governments nationwide.

Rodriguez also maintained that the law abides by Section 1, Article 14 of the 1987 Constitution, which mandates the State to "protect and promote the right of all citizens to quality education at all levels, and shall take appropriate steps to make such education accessible to all."

"I cannot see how Secretary Diokno can propose such scrapping of this, when the program for free college education for public schools is really a mandate of the Constitution," he said.

Rodriguez was reacting to Diokno's pronouncements last weekend at a forum in Quezon City, where he described free college tuition as "unsustainable" and "anti-poor," a sentiment that he has held since 2017 when then-President Rodrigo Duterte RA signed 10931 into law.

"The statement that (universal free tuition) would be anti-poor, that is farthest from the truth. Diokno's statement that by having free tuition was anti-poor is wrong. This is pro-poor," the lawmaker said.

He also slammed Diokno's "unsustainable" comment, noting that the P51.1 billion being spent on free tuition was a far cry from the P890 billion allocated for infrastructure.

Rodriguez further noted that more Filipinos have enrolled in colleges and universities due to the free tuition law, with a reported increase of enrollment between 15 and 30 percent.

Commission on Higher Education Chairperson Prospero de Vera had also defended free college tuition, saying that investing in the education of college students is the “best anti-poverty strategy,” and a way to produce highly skilled manpower.

"There are many beneficiaries of (free tuition in) higher education, first in the family to go to university, and first in the family to graduate… Sila ang magsisiguro na ‘yung kanilang kahirapan ay hindi ipapamana sa kanilang mga anak," he told the House Committee on Appropriations during the hearing on CHED’s proposed 2024 budget on Wednesday.