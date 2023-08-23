CHED chairman Popoy De Vera III during the signing of the memorandum of understanding for e-governance between the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the Commission on Higher Education in Quezon City on May 30, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Commission on Higher Education Chairperson Prospero de Vera on Wednesday defended the free tuition for higher education, amid sustainability concerns raised by Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno.

De Vera said investing in the education of college students is the “best anti-poverty strategy,” and a way to produce highly skilled manpower.

"There are many beneficiaries of (free tuition in) higher education, first in the family to go to university, and first in the family to graduate… Sila ang magsisiguro na ‘yung kanilang kahirapan ay hindi ipapamana sa kanilang mga anak," he told the House Committee on Appropriations during the hearing on CHED’s proposed 2024 budget.

"I don’t think there’s anything better than that for a country to do- investing in its young people… It’s the best anti-poverty strategy. You educate an individual, you make him employable, and you make sure the poverty stops with him or with her. That is well documented," he added.

De Vera added that the implementation of the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education has increased access to college education.

“We’ve been implementing free higher education for 5 years now. The results are out there to see. Number one, participation in higher education has significantly increased. 41% of university students are actually enrolled in universities vs 30+% in the previous years. That’s a significant increase,” he said.

“The president has already spoken. I will just follow the instruction of the President,” De Vera noted.

"My take is that you strongly disagree. Your statement though not in clear terms is strong disagreement to the secretary,” Cagayan de Oro 2nd District Representative Rufus Rodriguez commented.

The lawmaker also supports free tuition for tertiary education.

“To get all the support to 1.6 million scholars, to take out the scholarship program we’ll now see a decay of education in our country. these students need this to be able to finish their studies,” Rodriguez said.

“Education is the great emancipator of people from the bondage of poverty. With education you are able to move forward with your family,” he added.

FROM THE ARCHIVES