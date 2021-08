Jeepney drivers' leader says no ill will vs. party-list rep after lavish wedding

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The national president of a drivers’ association bears no ill will towards their party-list representative who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony as thousands of drivers continued to struggle to make ends meet amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wearing a Michael Cinco gown, DUMPER Philippine Transport Drivers Association (DUMPER-PTDA) Party-list Representative Claudine Diana Bautista married Jose French “Tracker” Lim in posh Balesin Island Club over the weekend.

Bautista drew flak from netizens and celebrities alike, who noted that money used for the wedding could have been used to help struggling drivers.

Drivers and Commuters Rep who voted NO to ABS-CBN franchise got married in a Michael Cinco gown in a lavish peony-filled ceremony in Balesin in the middle of a pandemic.



How ostentatious. May vaccination drive ba sya for drivers and commuters?



Asking for a friend. 👁👄👁 pic.twitter.com/cL0ZZrIibP — DeeDee Holliday 🏳️‍🌈 #FreeBritney (@deedeeholliday_) August 14, 2021

That gown alone can feed hundred of families of displaced drivers.



And you’re representing which sector again, Cong. Claudine Bautista? 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/KdnuDW1bxG — Agot Isidro (@agot_isidro) August 14, 2021

Grabe si Ate na representative ng mga drivers. Baka naman me accomplishment siya during pandemic, pakilatag ang resibo. https://t.co/WxA0nNDSdT — ogie diaz (@ogiediaz) August 14, 2021

“Pribadong buhay nila 'yun. Di naman ako pwedeng magpigil no’n. Kasi naman ako pag humingi din naman ako ng tulong para sa mga drayber, nabibigyan naman din kaagad ako,” DUMPER-PTDA National President Fermin Octubre said.

“Ako wala akong hinakit doon sa aming representative dahil actually kahapon ko lang nalaman na may kasal siya,” he added.

Octubre said that in 2020, Bautista gave him aid thrice to distribute to drivers who did not receive help from the government.

He said he may approach Bautista again come August 20 should the strictest lockdown level implemented in the National Capital Region (NCR) be extended.

Octubre said that drivers outside NCR are not receiving cash aid under the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) latest order.

“Nag-lockdown kasi ang NCR, sabi ko apektado din tayo, kasi…kahit hindi tayo sa NCR eh ang ating nature sa ating trabaho ay nasa loob ng NCR kaya dapat manghingi din tayo ng ayuda, ng financial sa DSWD.”

“Ang binibigyan lang kasi ang nasa loob lang mismo ng NCR. Eh paano naman kaming nasa labas ng NCR…Kasi ang trabaho namin nasa loob ng NCR eh,” he said.