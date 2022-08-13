Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — There is no indication yet that a "dangerous" eruption will happen at Taal Volcano as vog formation continues, an official said Saturday, adding that evacuating residents is not recommended for now.

"Pagdating po sa recommendation for evacuation wala po tayong nakikita sa kasalukuyan. At lalong-lalo na 'yung posibilidad na magkaroon ng talagang delikadong pagsabog ay di pa natin nakikita," Department of Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

But Solidum said that residents can decide to temporarily leave the area due to the volcanic smog.

Steam-rich plume degassed from the Taal main crater captured by the Cuenca, Batangas (VTCU) remote station at 9:11 a.m., August 12, 2022. Phivolcs photo

For those who remain, observing health and safety precautions is enough.

During sulfur dioxide gas emissions, residents should stay inside their houses and close their doors and windows to avoid inhaling the particulates, the secretary added.

If one needs to go outside, wearing a face mask is a must. If N95 masks are not available, a damp piece of cloth may be used, Solidum said.

Also, drinking plenty of water may help, he said, to relieve an irritated throat due to the vog. Consult a doctor for those who have a lung condition, he added.

High sulfur dioxide gas emissions have been observed in the past 1 to 2 weeks, Solidum said.

In the latest advisory of Phivolcs, over 13,000 tons of sulfur dioxide was recorded in just a day.

Sulfur emissions are taking a toll on Batangas residents' health and livelihood, with damage to the province's agriculture reaching millions of pesos.

The Taal Volcano remains at Alert Level 1 despite the activity.

Raising or downgrading its alert level depends on several indicators, such as volcanic earthquakes, Solidum said.