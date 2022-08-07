Taal Volcano in 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — An increase in gas emissions from Taal Volcano has been recorded by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

In its latest bulletin, Phivolcs said Taal emitted a total of 17,141 tons of sulfur dioxide emissions Sunday morning, the highest since the volcano was placed under Alert Level 1 on July 11.

Volcanic gases were expected to drift east to west of Taal Volcano Island, Phivolcs said, noting that sulfur dioxide emissions there have increased in July compared to the average amount of emissions between May and mid-July.

An "upwelling" in Taal's main crater lake and "voluminous steam-rich plume activity" have been observed in the past three days.

Phivolcs also said 3 tremor events which lasted for 9 minutes were also recorded in the past observation period.

Taal Volcano is thus still in an abnormal condition, Phivolcs said. It may be placed under Alert Level 2 if scientists observe an uptrend or pronounced change that may signify renewed unrest.

"At Alert Level 1, sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within TVI (Taal Volcano Island," the agency said.

Phivolcs also strongly recommends that entry into TVI's permanent danger zone, especially the vicinities of the main crater and Daang Kastila fissure, remain strictly prohibited.

Taal's most recent eruption occurred last January, when nine phreatomagmatic bursts were recorded.

