Watch more on iWantTFC

IVS VIDEO: 11.39 - 11.49 AM from https://youtu.be/x1IOXkDi_sA

CAPTION:



The country's COVID-19 hospital referral system said on Friday it could provide assistance to patients suffering from other illnesses.

The One Hospital Command Center is open to calls from patients, their relatives, health facilities or local government, said its medical officer Dr. Marylaine Padlan.

"Basta may pangangailangang medical, COVID man po ito or non-COVID, puwede pong tumawag dito sa One Hospital Command Center at tutulungan po namin sila," she said in a televised public briefing.

(As long as there's a medical need, whether or not it's related to COVID, they can call the One Hospital Command Center and we will help them.)

"Wala po kaming tinatanggihan po dito sa One Hospital Command Center," added the doctor.

(We refuse no one here.)

The center could be reached through hotline numbers 1555, 0915-777-7777, 0919-977-333, and 886-505-00, Padlan said.