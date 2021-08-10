Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA (UPDATE) - The operations manager of the One Hospital Command Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Ako po ay nag-positive din po with COVID," Dr. Bernadett Velasco disclosed in an interview with TeleRadyo Tuesday.

(I tested positive for COVID-19.)

She is currently recuperating at an isolation facility for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.

"Pero still working pa rin po para at least ma-busy naman tayo habang naga-isolate tayo," Velasco said.

(But I'm still working so that at least I am kept busy while isolating.)

Launched in August last year, the OHCC is a health care referral network linked with service providers such as hospitals, quarantine facilities and medical transportation for COVID-19 cases.

The OHCC facilitates medical transport and patient pick-up arrangements, provides health system capacity data analytics and risk communications, and optimizes the use of critical care services of hospitals.

In June, the national government improved the command center after it was flooded with complaints following a surge in coronavirus infections in April.

Some 80 additional personnel were hired to man the OHCC. The monitoring system was also moved to the Philippine International Convention Center.

When COVID-19 cases rose in April, the government urged the public to contact the OHCC for those who need COVID-19 treatment.

This, after reports that some patients wait for days for hospital admission or succumb to COVID-19 before they could get treatment.

In March, the command center received about 388 calls for help a day, more than triple the 110 daily calls it accommodated last year.

With 1.66 million coronavirus infections and more than 29,000 deaths, the Philippines has the second worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia after Indonesia. As of Aug. 9, the country currently has 78,480 active cases of COVID-19.

