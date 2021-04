Contact command center for COVID-19 treatment, Palace advises public

Watch more in iWantTFC

Malacañang on Thursday urged the public to contact the One Hospital Command Center for those who need COVID-19 treatment.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque on Monday said medical aid would be available to all those who need it. However, there are reports that some patients wait for days for hospital admission or succumb to COVID-19 before they could get treatment.

"Ang advise po natin, contact po the One Hospital Command Center because that will save you from the trouble po of going hospital to hospital. Masasabi naman po kung saan kayo pupunta," Roque said in a press briefing Thursday.

(Our advice is contact the One Hospital Command Center because that will save you from the trouble of going hospital to hospital. You will be told where you should go.)

Roque is admitted for COVID-19 at the Philippine General Hospital and has denied using his influence to get a slot at the state-run facility.

"Dito po sa PGH, wala pong tinatanggihan. Ang alam ko po, sa lahat ng public hospitals, ganyan ang polisiya. Karamihan ng mga tumatanggi po ay mga pribadong hospital na limitado ang kama for COVID-19," he said.

(Here in PGH, no patient is being turned away. From what I know, all public hospitals have that policy. Most of those that turn away patients are private hospitals with limited COVID-19 beds.)