'One Hospital Command Center' flooded with complaints amid COVID-19 pandemic

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 14 2021 10:52 PM

The Philippines' COVID-19 treatment chief appeals to the public to give authorities time to improve the country's hospital referral system.

Some individuals who sought help from the program were not attended to until it was too late. - ANC, The World Tonight, April 14, 2021
