Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video from Alain Montesclaros

A netizen on Friday shared a video of cars floating in a flooded basement parking lot after a heavy downpour in Cebu the night before.

The basement was in a building at the South Road Properties in Cebu City. Around 36 cars were damaged, including netizen Alain Montesclaros's motorcycle.

“Pinag-ipunan ko po iyon, mayroon naman akong insurance pero sana managot ang management sa hassle,” he said.

The flood has subsided as of Friday afternoon, he added.

Cebu disaster-response units were still on alert Friday following the downpour brought by a low-pressure area in the Philippine Area of Responsibility.—Report from Annie Perez