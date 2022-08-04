Kuha ng Cebu City PIO

Almost all of the rivers and tributaries in Cebu province and its major cities overflowed after a heavy downpour of rain that lasted for an hour on Thursday evening.

In Consolacion, northern Cebu, the river by Sitio Laray, Brgy. Tayud overspilled the highway. The town’s disaster office roved the area to evacuate families out of the vicinity.

The Consolacion public information office said backhoe operators were sent to remove debris and trash which contributed to the overflow.

Forced evacuation was also implemented in Sitio Lub-ang, Brgy. Casuntingan in Mandaue City near the Butuanon River, officials said.

Residents from Brgy. Paknaan were extracted from their homes, Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes said.

Mandaue was among the areas wherein red rainfall warnings were raised by state weather bureau PAGASA.

In Cebu City, a man and a house were caught on video being swept away by flood waters in Brgy. Mambaling. According to authorities, the nearby Kinalumsan River overflowed due to heavy downpour.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A dead man was found beneath the Vestil Bridge over the river, according to Cebu City disaster risk reduction and management council chairperson Gerry Carillo.

“We think he was washed away by the current of the river early tonight,” said Carillo.

Families and stranded passengers were also rescued by Cebu City personnel.

A wake in Brgy. Tisa, Cebu City had to be transferred to the barangay hall after flood waters rushed into the venue, authorities said.

Six families or 37 people were evacuated in Tisa, including a minor who was injured during the evacuation.

In Toledo City, some vehicles were stranded and others struggled to move on the Magdugo highway due to severe flooding in the area. Residents also had difficulty going home due to the flood.

In Lapu-Lapu, stranded passengers were offered free rides by the city's DRRMO.

The unit’s head Nagiel Banacia said on his social media page that the DRRMO were able to ferry all passengers and it will start giving free rides again on Friday at 5 a.m.

Talisay City, Minglanilla and Naga City also experienced overflows, authorities said.

According to PAGASA Mactan, they recorded 58.4 mm of rainfall or 292,000 barrels of water.

The heavy downpour that inundated nearly the whole Metro Cebu, including towns and cities in the province, was due to a low-pressure area spotted off Guian, Eastern Samar, the agency said.—Reports from Annie Perez and RC Dalaguit De Vela

RELATED VIDEO