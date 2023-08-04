Group urges DepEd to hasten repair of typhoon-hit schools

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — A group on Friday urged the Department of Education (DepEd) to immediately repair scores of schools damaged by Typhoon Egay and the habagat.

Vladimer Quetua, the chairperson of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers, said education materials such as computers and chairs were also affected by the recent calamity.

"Kailangan mag-doble, triple sikap ang Department of Education para [sa] pagbubukas na ito ay hindi ito sumalubong sa mga guro at mag aaral," Quetua told ANC's "Headstart."

(The Department of Education needs to double, triple efforts for the class opening. The problem should not welcome the teachers and students.)

The agency set the opening of classes in public schools on August 29.

Based on the group's assessment, some schools in Central Luzon and Regions 2 and 3 may be forced to use other learning modes during the class opening due to the typhoon damage, Quetua said.

The repair of around 160 typhoon-damaged schools will require at least P810 million, the DepEd was quoted as saying in media reports.