Egay, habagat leave P7-B worth of damage to roads, bridges: DPWH

Parts of an attraction area near the sea wall in Aparri, Cagayan litter the street as Typhoon Egay continue to bash the area with strong winds and heavy rainfall on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has released a partial report on the devastating impact of the combined effects of the southwest monsoon and Typhoon Egay as of August 3, 2023.

The Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) has been the hardest hit, incurring a partial cost of damages amounting to P2.3 billion. Among the provinces in CAR, Abra has suffered the most considerable damages, with costs reaching P1.5 billion.

According to the DPWH report, 16 roads and bridges remain closed to the public due to various damages caused by recent weather disturbances. These damages include landslides, fallen trees, rocks, scoured bridge abutments, and flooding. Out of the 16 damaged and closed roads and bridges, ten are located in CAR, making it the region with the highest number of closed roads based on DPWH data.

Following closely behind CAR is Region 1, which has incurred a partial cost of damage amounting to P2.2 billion. Similarly, 8 of the 16 damaged and closed roads and bridges are located in Region 1.

The DPWH said they are currently assessing the extent of the damages and expediting the necessary repairs and rehabilitation efforts. They have deployed teams to the affected areas to conduct assessments and provide immediate assistance to affected communities.

The closure of these vital roads and bridges affected the transportation and mobility of residents in the areas affected.

