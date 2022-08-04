Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippines must be prepared for China's possible "forcible retake of Taiwan," a security analyst said Thursday.

China had escalated its military drills around the Taiwan Strait following the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The Asian giant's forcible retaking of Taiwan is among the "worst" case scenarios, according to Chester Cabalza.

"We have to be prepared for this. Of course, our policy is not to interfere but observe because we have also national security interest in Taiwan because we have overseas Filipino workers there. In case there will be a retake of Taiwan by China using force, automatically Manila will become the buffer zone of China," Cabalza told ANC's Headstart.

"In case China intends to invade the Philippines, it will be like the Ukraine case because we are very close to China already."

The Philippines should strengthen its military and not "depend on these two superpowers because they have their own vested interest," Cabalza added.

"To have an independent foreign policy is to have stronger armed forces... Our interest is to proetct our own people and the sovereignty of our country and the territorial integrity of the Philippines. We have to invest on military modernization," he said.

The conflict between the US and China is "inevitable," Cabalza said.

"Since they are nominating who would lead the world, then definitely these major powers will have to resort to power contestation. And we’ll never know whether US will maintain its position as a superpower or another superpower will have to replace the US," he said.

"The Philippines and Taiwan will become a strategic bullseye for these superpowers basically."