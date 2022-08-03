Home  >  Overseas

'No justification' for China's 'aggressive' military drills in Taiwan Strait: G7

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Aug 04 2022 02:25 AM

Taiwan Air Force pilots run toward F-16V fighter jets during a military drill inside the airbase during a military drill in Chiayi, Taiwan, on January 5, 2022. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO/FILE

BERLIN—The Group of Seven industrialized nations on Wednesday condemned military drills announced by China around Taiwan in the wake of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island.

"There is no justification to use a visit as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait" and China's "escalatory response risks increasing tensions and destabilizing the region", the G7 foreign ministers said in a statement.

Twenty-seven Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan's air defense zone earlier Wednesday, said the self-ruled island which Beijing considers its territory.

"27 PLA aircraft... entered the surrounding area of (Republic of China) on August 3, 2022," the defense ministry said in a tweet.

