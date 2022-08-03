BERLIN—The Group of Seven industrialized nations on Wednesday condemned military drills announced by China around Taiwan in the wake of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island.
"There is no justification to use a visit as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait" and China's "escalatory response risks increasing tensions and destabilizing the region", the G7 foreign ministers said in a statement.
Twenty-seven Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan's air defense zone earlier Wednesday, said the self-ruled island which Beijing considers its territory.
"27 PLA aircraft... entered the surrounding area of (Republic of China) on August 3, 2022," the defense ministry said in a tweet.
(More details to come.)
