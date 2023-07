Some BuCor men allowing entry of contraband: Catapang

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The entry of contraband items inside the Bureau of Corrections' flagship prison cannot be stopped because some BuCor men tolerate it, BuCor chief Gregorio Catapang said Monday.

Speaking to ANC's Headstart, Catapang said that aside from structural problems like the lack of facilities, the state penitentiary also faces a cultural or "behavioral problem" not only among the prisoners but also among its officers,

"‘Yung may culture of negligence, the culture of walang pakialamanan, the culture of delihensiya, the culture of we can get away with it, 'yun ang gusto kong baguhin. And I want to do it in the right manner, in the right attitude," Catapang said.

"Change of behavior and change of values which can take time kasi 15 years kaming napabayaan," he added.

Bureau of Corrections personnel at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City on Sept. 3, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

Catapang lamented that some Bilibid personnel were allowing the entry of contraband inside the prisons.

"Medyo nabawasan na namin 'yan but really ang problema ko ngayon 'yung mga tao ko. They are the ones tolerating it," he said about the entry of the illegal items.

He raised the "deep" problems in the penitentiary after a fight inside the maximum security compound left one inmate dead and 9 more injured.

Authorities are also looking into more possible mass graves at the Bilibid following the discovery of "human bones" there, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remula said Friday.