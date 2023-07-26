Bilibid under red alert after prison fight leaves 1 dead

The New Bilibid Prison has been placed under red alert status Tuesday after a fight inside the maximum security compound left one inmate dead and 9 more injured.

The Bureau of Corrections said two members of the Bahala Na Gang and Batang City Jail were engaged in an altercation, which was settled before they parted. However, one inmate pulled out a gun and started shooting at a different area of the penitentiary, hitting several persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

During the commotion, another person deprived of liberty was stabbed with an ice pick and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Authorities are still investigating if this is related to the commotion.

BuCor’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team and other personnel conducted clearing operation and was able to recover One (1) cal. 45 with two aguanes and twelve rounds of ammunitions at the area of occurrence.

Following the incident, the New Bilibid Prison was placed under “red alert” status. All visits to the jail facility are temporarily suspended.

BuCor’s Acting Superintendent J/SINSP. Angelina Bautista said they are already conducting an investigation regarding the incident. The officer of the day, the keeper, and the OIC of the MaXeCom were relieved from their positions.