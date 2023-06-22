Inmates lie to sleep in the crowded courtyard of a jail in Quezon City on April 10, 2020. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Around two-thirds of Philippine jails were congested, the Commission on Audit (COA) said in its 2022 report.



State auditor said that jail congestion nationwide was at 67.57 percent last year, with 323 out of 478 jails experiencing high occupancy rates, to the detriment of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

In its audit on the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), the COA said occupancy rates in congested jails ranged from 101 percent to as high as 2,739 percent.

The total jail population as of the end of 2022 was 127,031, which exceeded the total ideal capacity of 46,702.

"While the agency has been continuously professionalizing the jail services as well as unceasingly providing the basic needs of PDL such as food, drugs and medicines, rehabilitation supplies, etc., congestion has always been one of the biggest challenges in carrying out its mandate in humane safekeeping and development of PDL under its care," the auditors said in the report.

The audit team noted that congestion in Philippine jails was not in accordance with the United Nations standards and a BJMP jail manual.

Regions in the country with the highest congestion rates included Calabarzon, MImaropa, and Metro Manila.

For 2022, there was a net increase of 1,684 PDLs from 125,347 in 2021. Among the reasons were the government's campaign against illegal drugs and delays in court processes due to a lack of judges.

"Likewise, the non-posting of bail of qualified detainees, who are from below poverty line and cannot afford to post bail, still remained imprisoned," the COA said.

'SIGNIFICANT DELAYS'

The BJMP, for its part, told the audit team that efforts to decongest jails were in place.

"It is worthy to note that once ongoing projects are completed, the current average congestion rate of the region will decrease significantly," the BJMP told the audit team.

"Nagpapatayo tayo ng bagong facilities sa pakikipagtulungan sa mga LGUs natin na... lupa, lumalawak ang mga facilities, nag-iimprove ang kanilang condition," BJMP spokesperson Chief Inspector Jayrex Bustinera also said in a televised briefing last April.

(We are building new facilities in coordination with LGUS. Facilities are expanding and improving.)

The audit report however noted that 5 major infrastructure projects worth P687.858 million were not completed within the specified contract period despite the time extensions granted to contractors.

"The significant delays in the completion of projects were caused by numerous suspension orders and time extensions, which can also be attributed to unfavorable weather conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic," the audit team said.

The BJMP said that construction of facilities was underway after delays and liquidated damages would be implemented against the contractor of the Baybay District Jail in Region VIII.

