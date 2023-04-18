Inmates lie to sleep in the crowded courtyard of the jail in Quezon City on April 10, 2020. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA —The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) on Tuesday said it is eyeing more facilities to ease the congestion rate of its jails nationwide.

BJMP spokesperson Chief Inspector Jayrex Bustinera said their congestion rate is now at 367 percent from the 600 percent "five years ago."

"Nagpapatayo tayo ng bagong facilities sa pakikipagtulungan sa mga LGUs natin na... lupa, lumalawak ang mga facilities, nag-iimprove ang kanilang condition," Bustinera said in a televised briefing.

Jail officers are also ensuring persons deprived of liberty (PDL) that their cases are being coordinated in court, he added.

"[Ito po ay] para mapalaya nang maaga ang ating mga PDL at ganun din po ang pag-improve ng facilities para mapalawak siya at bumaba lalo ang congestion rate," said the BJMP spokesperson.

BJMP, he said, currently has 478 jail facilities nationwide and is so far managing 126,000 PDLs.

In March, the bureau said it would install more libraries inside their facilities so persons deprived of liberty could read and earn good conduct time allowance (GCTA).

Video from PTV