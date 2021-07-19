Blended learning to continue when school year reopens, says DepEd

Watch more on iWantTFC

Blended learning will continue when classes for school year 2021-2022 open on Sept. 13, the Department of Education said on Monday.

President Rodrigo Duterte has not yet approved a proposed pilot test for face-to-face classes in 100 schools, noted Education Secretary Leonor Briones.

"Marami siyang tinitingnan na aspeto tungkol sa health situation natin," she said in a televised public briefing. "Gusto ko lang 'yang i-clarify, Sept. 13 is still blended learning."

(He is looking at many aspects of our health situation. I just want to clarify that Sept. 13 is still blended learning.)

Blended learning makes use of online classes, printed modules, and television and radio broadcasts.

The Philippines is the only country in Southeast Asia that has yet to hold in-person classes for basic education, even on a limited scale to supplement distance-learning modalities, Briones earlier noted.

Duterte has twice rejected a pilot test for face-to-face classes, the latest in February, because the COVID-19 vaccination drive had yet to be launched then.

Duterte approved the pilot test of limited face-to-face classes in December 2020, but withdrew his approval weeks later because of concern over COVID variants.

Several groups, as well as officials of the World Health Organization and United Nations Children's Fund are pushing for the safe reopening of schools for in-person classes, citing "grave" and "far-reaching" consequences of prolonged school closures on students' physical and mental health, skills attainment, and earning prospects.