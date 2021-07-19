Blended learning to continue when school year reopens, says DepEd
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 19 2021 01:32 PM
COVID, coronavirus, COVID Philippines, COVID surge, COVID updates, COVID latest Philippines
- /life/07/19/21/bb-pilipinas-beauty-queens-share-backstory-of-live-coronation-night
- /life/07/19/21/miss-universe-philippines-2021-pageant-to-be-streamed-on-ktx
- /overseas/07/19/21/tokyo-2020-sponsor-toyota-withdraws-tv-commercial-olympics
- /life/07/19/21/watch-behind-the-scenes-of-harpers-bazaar-vietnam-shoot-of-pia-megan-kylie-angelia
- /news/07/19/21/pamilya-ng-2-delta-variant-cases-sa-maynila-negatibo-sa-covid-19