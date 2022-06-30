Home  >  News

Duterte arrives in Malacañang to meet successor Marcos

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 30 2022 10:10 AM

Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday morning arrived at the Malacañang Palace for the last time as the country's leader. 

He is set to meet his successor President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. before his inauguration at the National Museum. 

