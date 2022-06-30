Home > News Duterte arrives in Malacañang to meet successor Marcos ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 30 2022 10:10 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday morning arrived at the Malacañang Palace for the last time as the country's leader. He is set to meet his successor President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. before his inauguration at the National Museum. Duterte vows to remain 'a worker for the people' even after he is no longer president Duterte tells Filipinos to 'come to terms with reality', support incoming administration Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Marcos Inaugural, Rodrigo Duterte Read More: Marcos Inaugural Marcos inauguration Marcos inauguration 2022 Bongbong Marcos Ferdinand Marcos Jr watch Marcos inauguration Rodrigo Duterte /sports/06/30/22/murray-has-no-plans-to-retire-despite-wimbledon-exit/sports/06/30/22/joshua-hungry-to-regain-world-title-against-usyk/sports/06/30/22/harden-opts-out-but-expected-to-stay-in-philly-reports/news/06/30/22/profile-executive-secretary-vic-rodriguez/business/06/30/22/sss-unionbank-ink-deal-to-offer-upgraded-umid-card