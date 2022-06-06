MANILA - Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night urged Filipinos to accept the results of the recent elections and support the incoming administration of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

"'Yung payo ko sa lahat, and I hope everybody would come to terms with the reality that we have a new government, and I urge my, kayo, Filipino, to rally behind and support the new leaders," Duterte said in a taped public briefing.

(My advice to everyone, and I hope everybody would come to terms with the reality that we have a new government, and I urge my fellow Filipinos to rally behind and support the new leaders.)

He also said he wants the next administration to be successful.

"We want the next administration successful. We must all be united in confronting the issues ahead of us. We have no room for politicking or actions that are divisive to the country," Duterte said.

"Nagsalita na ang tao, may mga leader tayo. And me, wala na ako. I will say nothing. Ang ayaw ko, baka may maiwan pa, namumulitika pa rin, or just plain criticize itong bagong administrasyon. You do not do that," he added.

(The people have spoken, we have new leaders. Me, I'm out. I will say nothing. What I don't want is for those who will be left behind to continue politicking and just plain criticizing the new administration. You do not do that.)

Duterte urged everyone to support Marcos Jr. and respect the choice of the majority.

"President-elect Marcos would need the help and cooperation of everybody. We must give it to him. That's democracy and that is how we operate. 'Pag nagsalita na 'yung taong bayan kung sino 'yung mga lider na gusto nila, sunod tayo. Iwasan ninyo ang politika at lahat noong mga kaibigan ko, nagsuporta sa akin, we rally behind the elected leaders of our country," he said.

(President-elect Marcos would need the help and cooperation of everybody. We must give it to him. That's democracy and that is how we operate. Once the people have chosen the leaders they want, we follow. Avoid politics and my friends, those who supported me, we rally behind the elected leaders of our country.)

Marcos, 64, and Duterte's daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, 44, will formally assume office noontime of June 30, and will stay in power until 2028. They will succeed Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo.

Acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar earlier said the Palace has yet to finalize the meeting date of Duterte and Marcos Jr. on transition-related matters.

Duterte did not endorse any candidate for president, though his political party, the PDP-Laban, backed Marcos Jr.

He earlier called Marcos Jr., son and namesake of the late dictator, a "weak leader."

Duterte-Carpio also recently said she has not talked to the President, her father, since August last year.

