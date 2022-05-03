MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday night says he will remain a worker for the people even after he is no longer chief executive.

Duterte, who is set to step down from office in two months, said that he will continue to help people long after he has vacated Malacañang.

"Ako sibilyan na in a few days. I am a resident of (Davao) city. I do not have a house here, but kung mapunta kayo ng Davao o may problema kayo na gusto ninyong ipaabot, na hindi ka makakuha ng direksyon sa kumpas nyo, just write me a letter,” Duterte told the crowd during a campaign rally for PDP-Laban bets in Cainta, Rizal.

"Kung may problema kayo, na hindi na kaya ng gobyerno, government cannot solve it, alamin mo ako. Tignan ko lang. I will also say to you, a guarantee, pakinggan kita, at tutulong ako,” he continued. "I will remain a worker for the people.”

Duterte plans to retire from government service when his term ends in June, following his decision to withdraw from the senatorial race in the May 2022 elections.

During his speech, Duterte mulled about buying an apartment in Metro Manila with his retirement money, noting that he is the only president who does not have any house in the capital.

"Two months from now, punta kayo ng Davao, tignan niyo ang bahay ko. Kayong taga-Davao, sabihin ninyo sa kanila, ako lang ang Presidente na walang bahay dito sa Maynila. Uuwi ako sa dun sa amin na bahay na luma,” he said.

"Wala akong bahay…kung may apartment man na kaya, malaki man rin ang makuha ko sa gobyerno sa retirement ko. Ayaw ko lang sabihin, pero talagang baka sabihin nyo, kinurakot ko yun. Gobyerno ang nagbigay, computed ng GSIS,” he continued.

During the campaign rally, Duterte endorsed national and local candidates of the PDP-Laban Cusi faction.

"The elections are fast approaching. This is the time that we choose good leaders not only with wisdom, but also in their heart a spirit of public service,” he said.

“Let us therefore unite and work together in the candidates of PDP-Laban so we can secure a brighter future for our beloved country,” he said.

Duterte meanwhile reiterated that he is not endorsing any candidate for President in the 2022 polls.

"Wala akong kandidato sa pagka-Presidente, neutral ako hanggang matapos ang eleksyon, at ibigay ko ang Presidente na ihalal ninyo,” he said.