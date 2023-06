Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Expect rains in large parts of the Philippines on Thursday due to the southwest monsoon or habagat, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its latest public weather forecast, PAGASA said Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Pangasinan will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible in these areas.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the habagat or localized thunderstorms.

ABS-CBN resident meteorologist Ariel Rojas noted that the low pressure area over the West Philippine Sea has dissipated.

He said no other low pressure areas are expected to affect the country in the next few days.

--TeleRadyo, 29 June 2023