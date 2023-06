Watch more on iWantTFC

State weather bureau PAGASA is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday.

In its latest 24-hour public weather forecast, PAGASA said the LPA was last seen 500 kilometers east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar. It is embedded along an intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

ABS-CBN resident meteorologist Ariel Rojas, however, noted that the LPA was shallow and might not develop into a tropical cyclone.

Rojas said the LPA will move northwestward across Luzon and reach the West Philippine Sea by Tuesday. It is expected to dissipate there by Wednesday.

Visayas, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are likely in these areas, PAGASA said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the ITCZ and localized thunderstorms.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.