Home  >  News

P6.8M halaga ng shabu nasabat sa buy-bust, suspek patay sa engkuwentro

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 19 2021 10:21 AM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Patay ang isang drug suspek habang narekober sa kaniya ang hinihinalang shabu na nagkakahalaga ng P6.8 milyon sa isinagawang buy-bust operation sa Camalig, Albay nitong Biyernes.

Napatay ang tinaguriang high-value target matapos magkasa ng entrapment at buy-bust operation ang mga pulis sa lugar.

isang pulis ang nagpanggap na bibili ng P300,000 na halaga ng shabu sa suspek na agad naman pumayag sa transaksiyon.

Pero nakaramdam ang suspek na may mga pulis sa paligid kaya nagpaputok umano siya ng baril na nauwi sa engkuwentro.

Nakuha sa kaniya ang nasa isang kilo ng hinihinalang shabu na nagkakahalaga ng P6.8 milyon.

Sangkot umano ang suspek sa illegal drug activity sa Bicol Region, partikular sa Legazpi City at kalapit na mga bayan.

- TeleRadyo 19 Hunyo 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  drug suspek   buy bust operation   Albay   Tagalog news   Regional news  