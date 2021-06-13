155 kilos of 'shabu' worth over P1-B seized in 2 drug busts

Packs of suspected shabu seized in one of the major drug busts on Sunday on PDEA and PNP agents. Courtesy PDEA.

MANILA - Authorities seized around 155 kilograms of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P1.053 billion in two separate drug busts on Sunday.

Members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Philippine National Police arrested two alleged Chinese nationals in the anti-narcotics operations.

PDEA and PNP personnel seized 38 kilos of suspected shabu in an anti-illegal drugs operation in the parking lot of a shopping center in Brgy. Baclaran, Parañaque City at around 3:30 p.m. The suspected drugs were estimated to have a street value of P257.8 million.

Law enforcement agents seized 117 kilos of suspected shabu in a drug bust conducted around 4 p.m. in Villa Nicacia, Tanza Numa 6, Aguinaldo Highway in Imus, Cavite. The estimated value of the drug haul was P795.6 million.

Several vehicles were also seized during the drug busts.

More details to follow.