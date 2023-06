Watch more on iWantTFC

An inter-tropical convergence zone (ITCZ) or band of clouds will bring rains to parts of Mindanao on Friday, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

PAGASA said cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ are likely over Caraga, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, and Northern Mindanao.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible over these areas, he said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the ITCZ and localized thunderstorms.

