MANILA — The lawyer of farmers, advocates and students who were arrested for allegedly causing damage at a disputed land in Concepcion, Tarlac is considering filing countersuits against the police.

"Our clients are considering that as an option because there are so many violations that were committed," lawyer Jobert Pahilga of the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers told ANC's "Rundown" Monday.

He claimed that those arrested did not undergo medical examination and were still interrogated by police despite a case already filed in court.

The so-called "Tinang 83" — the agrarian reform beneficiaries and peasant advocates — were released Sunday night after posting bail for their provisional liberty.

They were apprehended last week for allegedly destroying some sugarcane plants during a "bungkalan" or land cultivation activity in Hacienda Tinang.

But the farmers argued they are beneficiaries of the government's agrarian reform program and they are waiting for their official installation as legitimate recipients of the land this month.

"They are owners of the land since 1995. But as admitted by the representative of the cooperative, it was in the possession of the cooperative for almost 26 years," Pahilga said.

The farmers filed a petition before the Department of Agrarian Reform in 2018 for their official installation to their land but the cooperative in 2021 sought to nullify the agency's decision, he added.

The arrest of "Tinang 83" led to crowdfunding efforts to raise money for their bail.

They will face arraignment and pre-trial conference on Friday on charges of malicious mischief and illegal assembly.