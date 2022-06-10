Nearly 100 farmers, supporters arrested for claiming Tarlac land
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 11 2022 02:47 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, Tarlac, agrarian reform
- /video/business/06/11/22/psei-suffers-worst-trading-day-in-nearly-3-months
- /video/news/06/11/22/villagers-told-to-evacuate-anew-amid-bulusan-volcano-unrest
- /video/news/06/11/22/cebu-dilg-face-off-anew-over-face-mask-mandate
- /news/06/11/22/eac-olfu-grads-top-may-2022-nursing-board-exams
- /entertainment/06/11/22/look-anne-curtis-all-set-for-comeback-concert