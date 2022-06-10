Home  >  News

Nearly 100 farmers, supporters arrested for claiming Tarlac land

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 11 2022 02:47 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Land dispute in the Philippine province of Tarlac leads to the arrests of nearly 100 people. Most of them are farmers who claim they've been deprived of rightful ownership of land supposedly awarded to them nearly 30 years ago. This story from Jervis Manahan.—The World Tonight, ANC, June 10, 2022
Read More:  Tarlac   agrarian reform   Tarlac farmers   DAR  