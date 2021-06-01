Philippines eyes 'pediatric' COVID-19 vaccination in Sept. or Oct.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Philippines eyes vaccinating its "pediatric sector" against COVID-19 in September, at the earliest, an official leading the inoculation drive said on Tuesday.

Authorities eye including 12- to 17-year-olds in the coronavirus vaccination target, National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez, Jr. earlier said.

"We are looking forward na iyong 29 million na pediatric sector natin ay mababakunahan natin. Iyon po ina-ano po namin by September or October," he said in a press briefing.

(We are looking forward to vaccinating our 29 million pediatric sector. We are targeting that by September or October.)

At present, the country's COVID-19 vaccine candidates with emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are only for ages 18 and above.

But the drug regulator said last week it would amend Pfizer's FDA and clear it for use of 12- to 15-year-olds.