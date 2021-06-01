Philippines eyes 'pediatric' COVID-19 vaccination in Sept. or Oct.
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 01 2021 05:23 PM
COVID vaccine pediatric, COVID vaccine teens, COVID vaccine children,COVID, coronavirus, COVID Philippines, COVID surge, COVID quarantine, COVID updates, COVID latest Philippines
- /news/06/01/21/makati-court-junks-2nd-cyber-libel-case-rappler-maria-ressa-june12021
- /news/06/01/21/brazen-shocking-chr-launches-probe-into-police-shooting-of-woman-in-qc
- /overseas/06/01/21/japans-imperial-family-members-receive-covid-vaccines-for-1st-time
- /life/06/01/21/that-would-be-awesome-catriona-gray-hopes-to-collaborate-with-look-alike-olivia-rodrigo
- /life/06/01/21/rachel-peters-migz-villafuerte-are-having-a-baby-girl