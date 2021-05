Palace says gov't to buy more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for teens

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Philippines will buy more COVID-19 vaccines for teenagers from US-based Pfizer-BioNTech, Malacañang said on Thursday, as the country's drug regulator is poised to allow more age groups to get the jabs.

The Food and Drug Administration "within the week" will amend the emergency use authorization of Pfizer, allowing its use for 12 to 15 year olds, said its chief Dr. Eric Domingo during a televised meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte late Wednesday.

The country's current supply of Pfizer shots are from vaccine-sharing COVAX Facility, which requires the jabs to go to indigents, among others, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

"Gagamitin po natin ang Pfizer kapag dumating na iyong ating mga biniling mga Pfizer... Dahil iyan lang naman po ang bakuna na pupuwede sa teenagers, asahan po natin na bibili tayo ng mas maraming Pfizer para sa mga teenagers," he said in a press briefing.

(We will use Pfizer once our procured shots arrive. Because that is the only vaccine that is allowed for teenagers, let us expect that we will buy more Pfizer doses for teenagers.)

Authorities expect that the Pfizer supply will ease up after July 4, Roque said.

The US expects aims to vaccinate 70 percent of its adults with at least one COVID-19 shot by the July 4 Independence Day holiday.

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is one of the 7 brands of coronavirus shots currently allowed for emergency use in the Philippines.

The Philippines has taken delivery of some 8.279 million COVID-19 shots. Authorities have administered at least 4.495 million of these doses nationwide, as of May 25.

– With a report from Reuters